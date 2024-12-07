Listening back to KIRO Newsradio’s Pearl Harbor coverage 83 years later
Dec 7, 2024, 6:20 AM | Updated: 10:53 am
(U.S. Navy)
In the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 83 years ago, radio stepped up as the medium of choice to bring the latest news and other developments into American homes.
KIRO Radio resident historian Feliks Banel joined “Seattle’s Morning News” host Dave Ross for a conversation about Pearl Harbor history, and a listen back to clips from the BBC and from KIRO Radio from 83 years ago.
More Pearl Harbor and World War II history from Feliks Banel’s MyNorthwest archives:
- Remembering Enumclaw’s Doolittle Raider Edward Saylor
- After Pearl Harbor, volunteers scanned Washington’s skies
- Uncovering SPD’s Hidden Wartime Role after Pearl Harbor
- Listening back on the 70th anniversary of Pearl Harbor
- One Seattle family’s incredible World War II homefront hospitality
- ‘Momentous occasion’ on Vashon Island during World War II
- D-Day is personal for many observing the 75th anniversary
- All Over The Map: V-J Day 75th Anniversary
Editors’ note: This piece originally was published in December 2021. It has been updated and republished since then.
You can hear Feliks every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News, read more from him here, and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea, please email Feliks here.