MYNORTHWEST HISTORY

Listening back to KIRO Newsradio’s Pearl Harbor coverage 83 years later

Dec 7, 2024, 6:20 AM | Updated: 10:53 am

Pearl Harbor...

A photo taken from a Japanese plane during the attack on Pearl Harbor. (U.S. Navy)

(U.S. Navy)

KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture

BY KIRO NEWSRADIO STAFF


KIRO Newsradio -- Here for what's next

In the aftermath of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor 83 years ago, radio stepped up as the medium of choice to bring the latest news and other developments into American homes.

KIRO Radio resident historian Feliks Banel joined “Seattle’s Morning News” host Dave Ross for a conversation about Pearl Harbor history, and a listen back to clips from the BBC and from KIRO Radio from 83 years ago.

More Pearl Harbor and World War II history from Feliks Banel’s MyNorthwest archives:

Editors’ note: This piece originally was published in December 2021. It has been updated and republished since then.

You can hear Feliks every Wednesday and Friday morning on Seattle’s Morning News, read more from him here, and subscribe to The Resident Historian Podcast here. If you have a story idea, please email Feliks here.

