On Tuesday December 13th at 8 p.m., Dave Ross, Colleen O’Brien, Dori Monson, Chris Sullivan, Lisa Brooks, Nick Creasia, Aaron Granillo, Charlie Harger, Nicole Jennings, Aaron Mason, and KIRO 7 TV’s Lauren Donovan presented some holiday classics to spread holiday cheer. The festive show was produced and directed by KIRO Newsradio resident historian Feliks Banel.



Missed your favorite KIRO Newsradio voices for a live radio holiday special?

You can listen to the full holiday special full of joy, laughs, and some more singing than you’re used to in your standard news broadcast right here, or you can find a video version of the holiday special on the KIRO Newsradio Facebook.

Gather ‘round the radio, or a streaming device, to listen to songs, poems, and stories that celebrate the season. Share the spirit with loved ones and start off the most wonderful time of the year with the Great Big KIRO Newsradio Holiday Special.

He loves those J-I-N-G-L-E BELLS!

By day, Nick Creasia is the rhymin’ board op for the @GeeUrsulaShow, but he’s also a fantastic HOLIDAY CROONER!

Rehearsing today for the BIG LIVE IN-STUDIO Christmas show on @KIRONewsradio next Tues, Dec 13 at 8pm Pacific – tune in or stream it! pic.twitter.com/M34PuOs9aZ — Feliks Banel (@FeliksBanel) December 9, 2022

Listen to KIRO Nights weeknights from 7 – 10 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.