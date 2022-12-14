Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NIGHTS

The Great Big KIRO Newsradio Holiday Special

Dec 14, 2022, 7:33 AM | Updated: 1:46 pm
KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture BY
Here for what's next

On Tuesday December 13th at 8 p.m., Dave Ross, Colleen O’Brien, Dori Monson, Chris Sullivan, Lisa Brooks, Nick Creasia, Aaron Granillo, Charlie Harger, Nicole Jennings, Aaron Mason, and KIRO 7 TV’s Lauren Donovan presented some holiday classics to spread holiday cheer. The festive show was produced and directed by KIRO Newsradio resident historian Feliks Banel.

Missed your favorite KIRO Newsradio voices for a live radio holiday special?

You can listen to the full holiday special full of joy, laughs, and some more singing than you’re used to in your standard news broadcast right here, or you can find a video version of the holiday special on the KIRO Newsradio Facebook.

Gather ‘round the radio, or a streaming device, to listen to songs, poems, and stories that celebrate the season. Share the spirit with loved ones and start off the most wonderful time of the year with the Great Big KIRO Newsradio Holiday Special.

Listen to KIRO Nights weeknights from 7 – 10 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Nights on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to kiro nightsTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 7 pm for KIRO Nights with Jack Stine.

KIRO Nights

KIRO Nights

holiday...
Matt Butler

Seattle Sounds: Five essential holiday songs that celebrate the area

I knew I could find unique holiday tracks from Seattle artists that hadn’t been overplayed in retail stores and on the radio.
2 days ago
four-day workweek...
Frank Sumrall

Four-day workweek movement gaining momentum in the U.S.

This movement is spearheaded by 4 Day Week, an organization that backs the idea of the four-day workweek as a part of the future.
16 days ago
cannabis...
L.B. Gilbert

Spike: ‘A good day in America’ after cannabis charges dropped

President Biden announced Thursday that he would begin the steps of pardoning all federal convictions of “simple possession” of cannabis.
2 months ago
union...
Jack Stine

Stine: You want a union? Start your own business

As a Seattle Starbucks votes to unionize, Jack Stine offers his thoughts on why union protections for non-skilled labor limit workers' potential.
9 months ago
report card, crosswalks...
KIRO Nights

Will ‘report card’ signs stop Seattle drivers from going through crosswalks?

KIRO Nights host Jack Stine and traffic reporter Chris Sullivan discuss the merits of the "driver report card" signs Seattle is planning to install.
9 months ago
retail theft...
Jack Stine

Stine: With Seattle’s retail theft on the rise, city erects barrier from blame with shoplifting audit

The Seattle City Council announced this week that they are commissioning the City Auditor to identify solutions to the city's retail theft problem.
10 months ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
The Great Big KIRO Newsradio Holiday Special