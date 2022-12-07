Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Christmas crab dinner could be too expensive this year

Dec 7, 2022, 2:40 PM
crab...
Fresh Dungeness crab for sale at the Pike Place Market in Seattle, Washington State, USA. (Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
(Photo by Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

For many people, the holidays aren’t complete without a crab feast, and because the King and Snow crab seasons were canceled earlier this year, seafood retailers are relying on Dungeness more than ever.

The Dungeness crab, the only crab native to Washington, is one out of several species in the Northeast Pacific that has experienced a dramatic population decrease in recent seasons.

WA crabbers sit idle amid population busts

“For the Dungeness crab fishery, the U.S. West Coast’s most valuable fishery, hypoxia has resulted in mass mortality of crabs in commercial pots,” according to a project funded by National Centers for Coastal Ocean Science, a division of NOAA. “We are working in partnership with coastal tribes in northern California, Oregon, and Washington, the commercial Dungeness Crab fishery, and relevant Federal and State agencies to help them be ready to deal with future climate change, by increasing their understanding of how multiple stressors are likely to impact Dungeness crabs and the communities dependent on them.”

Many factors contributed to crab harvests being suspended this year, including dropping populations from overfishing and climate change.

Tim Novotny, head of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, spoke about how important the role of fishermen played in monitoring the health of these ecosystems.

“Keep in mind the role that the fishermen play in science, you know, they’re out there fishing and trying to bring food and bring that in safely to the table,” Novotny said. “But at the same time, a lot of these guys know the water just as well as a lot of the scientists do, and they see these changes.”

But crab businesses that have existed for generations now have no income, and the repercussions will affect entire communities that support the industry.

In Puget Sound, commercial Dungeness fishing opened Tuesday, but the coastal fisheries have yet to set a start date. The season was delayed by a week because the Dungeness crabs were too small.

Jon Steltz, the owner of Wild Salmon Seafood, says its Mother Nature who calls the shots.

“A lot of people govern what we do, but the one thing that governs us the most is Mother Nature,” Steltz said. “She’s in charge of a lot of stuff.”

You can crab for Dungeness for your own personal use if you have the proper license.

Right now, you can find some previously frozen Dungeness crabs for as low as $10 a pound. The price can vary though, and fishermen expect the price to increase dramatically as the holiday season approaches.

“It just depends on how much they catch, the regular supply and demand issues, and it’s hard to predict what will happen because their cost [to catch the crabs] are up so high,” Steltz said.

Local News

mount vernon...
Nicole Jennings

Mt. Vernon Schools exploring shorter summer, more mid-year breaks

The Mount Vernon School District is considering shortening summer vacation and adding more breaks during the school year.
23 hours ago
auburn doughnut...
Kevin Ko, KIRO 7 News

Auburn doughnut shop site of multiple crashes

No injuries were reported, but it’s unclear if the driver was hurt. The driver left the scene by the time officers arrived, according to Crossley.
23 hours ago
Microsoft...
Heather Bosch

FTC sues to block Microsoft from buying maker of Call of Duty

The FTC is suing to block Microsoft's $69 billion deal to acquire video game company Activision Blizzard, which produces Call of Duty.
23 hours ago
Pierce County investigation into Sheriff...
Darren Dedo

Pierce Co. searching for teens who assaulted man on bus

The Pierce County Sheriff's Office said surveillance video showed the suspects boarded the bus at the Spanaway Walmart at 5:07 p.m.
23 hours ago
Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott: Sheriff Ed Troyer is ‘an embarrassment’ to all officers

Gee Scott says "Ed Troyer is an embarrassment to all the men and women of the Pierce County Sheriff's Department."
23 hours ago
winter...
L.B. Gilbert

WSDOT: Drivers need to be prepared heading over the passes

After a series of multi-car collisions on the mountain passes, WSDOT says drivers are not prepared to drive in winter weather conditions.
23 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Christmas crab dinner could be too expensive this year