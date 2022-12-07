LOCAL NEWS
Rollover cleared on I-5 in Seattle after hour-long delay
Dec 7, 2022, 12:23 PM | Updated: 1:03 pm
(Screengrab from WSDOT Traffic Twitter)
A rollover crash on northbound Interstate 5 at State Route 520 in Seattle caused delays in the area as authorities worked to clear up the accident.
Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted about the crash around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday, blocking the center lane. All lanes re-opened around 1 p.m.
CLEARED: All lanes are open I-5 northbound at SR 520 in #Seattle. There is still heavy traffic in the area, so still expect delays. pic.twitter.com/Hq4GPQvF7o
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 7, 2022
WSDOT officials advise drivers to expect delays as traffic clears through the area.
This is a developing story, check back in for update