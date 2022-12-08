After hours long closure, I-90 reopens following crash, spin-outs

Update 12:45 p.m.:

WSDOT announced that both directions of I-90 reopened at 12:22 p.m.

Good news! All of I-90 is back open. Shout out to our amazing crews who worked diligently to get all the concrete barrier back into place & to the tow-truck companies for getting the wreckage cleared. Pls take it slow today. We’re seeing not only snow, but freezing rain! — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 8, 2022



Update 11:42 a.m.:

Eastbound I-90 reopened around 11:30 a.m. according to a tweet from WSDOT, Westbound remains closed with no access west of milepost 70 near Easton. They are saying that westbound will be reopened soon.

I-90 EB is now open at MP 63 near Exit 62 Stampede Pass. I-90 WB remains closed at MP 106 near Ellensburg with no access west of MP 70 near Easton. We are hoping to get WB back open shortly. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 8, 2022

Original:

I-90 is closed for the second time in two days after two semi-trucks spun out and blocked multiple lanes.

The westbound closure on I-90 is at milepost 47 just east of North Bend, to milepost 85 at Cle Elem, which will be closed till late Thursday afternoon.

The eastbound closure is near North Bend, where a semi-truck without chains spun out west of the summit at milepost 51.

“This is an extended closure until this afternoon due to the multiple collisions and damage to several sections of concrete barrier,” the Washington State Department of Transportation said on its pass report page.

Eastbound I-90 reopen east of Kittitas after 38 car collision

This comes after eastbound I-90 east of Kittitas was closed for more than 10 hours Wednesday due to a 38-car crash caused by drivers losing traction on the icy road due to frozen fog.

UPDATE: I-90 is closed WB at MP 85 near Cle Elum due to spun out and blocking vehicles. EB remains open with chains required on all vehicles except AWD/4WD. — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 8, 2022

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first tweeted about the closure at 5:30 a.m. Thursday.

Two semi-trucks crashed near milepost 67, and another semi-truck that did not chain up crashed west of the summit at milepost 51, according to WSDOT

At 6:15 a.m., WSDOT said it was snowing hard at times and that there have been multiple spinouts and collisions Thursday morning.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates