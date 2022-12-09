Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

‘Tripledemic’ concerns local health officials, want masks back indoors

Dec 9, 2022, 3:23 PM
health...
A person gets a flu vaccination. (Photo By Iñaki Berasaluce/Getty Images)
(Photo By Iñaki Berasaluce/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

It is time to put your masks back on when you are indoors, according to Washington state public health leaders, as a perfect storm of illnesses looms over the Seattle Metro area.

While the flu, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and COVID are all currently surging in local case numbers, it is now possible to get all three of these sicknesses at once, leading local health officials and healthcare leaders to pen a letter urging for more masks indoors.

“Well, we’ve seen such a spike in cases of the flu and of RSV, which really affects kids. And we’re seeing a little uptick in COVID cases and concerns about what we’re seeing in other parts of the world that new variants may be emerging,” said Cassie Sauer, the CEO of the Washington State Hospital Association Services. “And hospitals are really full of respiratory illnesses. And people are missing stuff. Schools have a ton of absences and workplaces have a ton of absences.”

Doctor: It’s possible to get flu, RSV, and COVID at same time

The letter advises people to stay home from work and school if symptoms start to form and to plan for rapid treatment for COVID-19 and influenza for those at increased risk.

Improving indoor air quality through ventilation, filtration, and UV technology where appropriate was also recommended.

“It’s the combination of all three. I think if there was only one of these diseases circulating, we might not feel like we needed to make this recommendation,” Sauer said. “But when you got RSV and flu, and there’s still COVID, we’re seeing a little uptick in COVID cases. And so all three of these diseases sort of hitting at one time, it is just really challenging to handle.”

UW Medicine has coined this flu season “historically severe” so far.

Hospitals are still overflowing with patients, as flu-related hospitalizations are higher for this time of year in over a decade. Wearing a mask indoors, according to the letter, can help prevent avoidable hospital trips.

This issue has stretched across the nation as hospitals are struggling to maintain enough space for their patients. Almost 80% of all inpatient beds are occupied nationwide, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

“It really is trying to hopefully keep people healthy so they can enjoy the holiday season,” Sauer said.

WA’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end by Oct. 31, according to Gov. Inslee

For Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee formally ended the state of emergency and all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations on Oct. 31.

Local News

Grant Wahl Qatar World Cup...
Michael Simeona

Brother of Grant Wahl claims foul play after death at Qatar World Cup

The brother of U.S. soccer writer Grant Wahl is claiming foul play after his shocking death at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
1 day ago
Marshawn Lynch...
Heather Bosch

Beast Mode is now in Bake Mode as Marshawn hits British TV

Marshawn Lynch was one of six celebrities to face off with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from the beloved series, "Great British Bake Off."
1 day ago
drag...
L.B. Gilbert

Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event

The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly drag-queen story time this weekend, even after a potential hate crime.
1 day ago
Kitsap...
Darren Dedo

Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County

When the Amazon delivery driver returned to his van, he found an unknown man sitting in the driver's seat in Kitsap County.
1 day ago
tripledemic...
Micki Gamez

Gamez: Safety concerns over the holidays with ‘tripledemic’ surge

The 'tripledemic' - flu, COVID, and RSV - is spreading fast and unusually early this year all across the country.
1 day ago
avian flu...
Sam Campbell

Avian flu outbreak kills 700 waterfowl around Skagit Bay

The recent outbreak of avian flu comes after around 450 dead birds were removed from Wiser Lake in Whatcom County about a month ago
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
‘Tripledemic’ concerns local health officials, want masks back indoors