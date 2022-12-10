Seattle Police: Man fatally shot at West Seattle’s Roxhill Park

Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting of a man in the Roxhill neighborhood of West Seattle Friday afternoon.

At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue SW of a report of a person who had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a blue SUV with a fatal gunshot wound.

Seattle Fire Department medics determined life-saving measures were not possible and declared the man deceased at the scene.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

Homicide Detectives also responded and will lead the ongoing investigation.

This is the 47th homicide in the city, according to Seattle police. There were 42 homicides in the city in 2021.