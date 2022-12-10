Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Police: Man fatally shot at West Seattle’s Roxhill Park

Dec 10, 2022, 12:07 PM
police...
Photo from Seattle Police Department
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle Police Department detectives are investigating the shooting of a man in the Roxhill neighborhood of West Seattle Friday afternoon.

At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue SW of a report of a person who had been shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a blue SUV with a fatal gunshot wound.

Amazon truck heist strikes before holidays in Kitsap County

Seattle Fire Department medics determined life-saving measures were not possible and declared the man deceased at the scene.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.

Homicide Detectives also responded and will lead the ongoing investigation.

This is the 47th homicide in the city, according to Seattle police. There were 42 homicides in the city in 2021.

Local News

Photo from KIRO 7...
Jake Chapman, KIRO 7 News

Residents in Maple Valley claim they haven’t gotten mail in days

Some residents say they haven’t been able to get their mail for days now. Some are telling KIRO 7 it’s been since the end of November when they received their last package. Many are worried about not getting checks, even medications, in the mail because of this issue.
19 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)...
Associated Press

Hawaii search ends for snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday.
19 hours ago
Lisa Herbold poverty defense hypocrite...
Lisa Brooks

Seattle City councilmember Lisa Herbold won’t run for re-election

A significant decision from Seattle City Council member Lisa Herbold Friday, she has decided not to run for re-election next year.
19 hours ago
Grant Wahl Qatar World Cup...
Michael Simeona

Brother of Grant Wahl claims foul play after death at Qatar World Cup

The brother of U.S. soccer writer Grant Wahl is claiming foul play after his shocking death at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
2 days ago
Marshawn Lynch...
Heather Bosch

Beast Mode is now in Bake Mode as Marshawn hits British TV

Marshawn Lynch was one of six celebrities to face off with judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from the beloved series, "Great British Bake Off."
2 days ago
drag...
L.B. Gilbert

Renton PD: ‘Potential hate crime’ after taproom vandalized ahead of drag event

The owners of a Renton bar say they plan to continue their monthly drag-queen story time this weekend, even after a potential hate crime.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Seattle Police: Man fatally shot at West Seattle’s Roxhill Park