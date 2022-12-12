Close
LOCAL NEWS

Car crashes into pond after driver has medical emergency

Dec 12, 2022, 8:03 AM | Updated: 9:18 am
Photo from Everett PD
A car ended up in a water retention pond in Everett Sunday evening after its driver suffered a medical emergency.

According to the Everett Police Department, the car crashed into a retention pond near Silver Lake in Everett just before 5 p.m. Police responded when they received multiple calls about the incident.

The driver, a woman in her 60s or 70s, suffered a medical emergency, according to the Facebook post that the department posted.

She was taken to an area hospital by emergency crews. The woman’s condition is not known at this time.

