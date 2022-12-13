Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle

A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Medics with the Seattle Fire Department attempted to save the boy’s life, but he died at the scene.

Based on the traumatic injuries to the child, officers arrested the child’s 23-year-old mother and her 20-year-old boyfriend on charges of murder.

They were booked into the King County Jail.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO