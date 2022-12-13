Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

UW researcher: Breakthrough in nuclear fusion a milestone for US

Dec 13, 2022, 3:26 PM
nuclear fusion...
View of the research reactor "Wendelstein 7-X" at the Max Planck Institute for Plasma Physics. The institute with the fusion reactor "Wendelstein 7-X" relies on nuclear fusion as a way to generate energy. (Photo by Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
(Photo by Stefan Sauer/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

American scientists have made a breakthrough in the research of nuclear fusion energy.

Humanity has utilized nuclear fission in power plants for decades, but the act of fusing two atoms into one — with a net gain in energy — has eluded physicists until now. What American scientists have managed to do is join two atoms in a process that generated more energy than was used to create it.

Chris Hansen, Ph.D., is a senior research scientist at the University of Washington and focuses on nuclear fusion energy.

Troyer trial: Judge denies motion to dismiss false reporting charge

He said with fusion, scientists are trying to re-create the process that powers the sun and stars.

“This is a huge step. I mean, this is maybe not quite a Wright Brothers moment, but in that direction of demonstrating that we can do a really crucial part of this,” Hansen said.

Scientists have been working for decades on this. Hansen says it dates back to the project which designed the first nuclear bomb, but that shouldn’t worry people as the recent breakthrough is unlikely to usher in any new kind of superweapon.

“So, now comes the part of, can you do it reliably? Can you do it economically? And that is not a trivial problem,” Hansen said.

Unlike nuclear power plants that use fission, fusion has advantages.

“With fusion reactions, you have absolutely no risk of meltdown,” Hansen said. “You have no problem, you don’t generate anything like the long-lived wastes that we have to deal with from current nuclear reactors.”

And while the fuel source Uranium needed for fission is limited, hydrogen and other “light” elements used for fusion are plentiful.

Even so, Hansen notes there are challenges ahead.

More from Sam Campbell: Avian flu outbreak kills 700 waterfowl around Skagit Bay

“The reason it’s difficult is you need to recreate conditions like those in the core of the Sun,” Hansen said.

Nevertheless, he says the advancement could spur a wave of private investment — which could mean good news for Washington state.

Supporters said fusion could help drastically reduce the world’s reliance on fossil fuels and the greenhouse gasses they emit.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

Local News

troyer...
Darren Dedo

Closing arguments for Troyer trial wrapped, jury to deliberate tomorrow

Troyer is charged with false and misleading reporting that a newspaper delivery driver threatened to kill him.
18 hours ago
transit service, sales tax, King County metro...
Micki Gamez

‘Steering column issue’ grounds some King County Metro buses

King County Metro removed 126 buses from its 1,500-bus fleet a week ago because of steering manufacturing issues.
18 hours ago
Seattle Singles...
Micki Gamez

Study: Seattle is the No. 1 city in the US for single people

If you are single and loving it, you might be surprised that one Washington State city is #1 in the nation for singles.
18 hours ago
3rd Congressional District...
Bill Kaczaraba

Recount in 3rd Congressional District begins Thursday

The recount in the 3rd Congressional District race will begin Thursday, according to the Thurston County Auditor's office.
18 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Ranji Sinha, KIRO 7 News

Local tech layoffs nearing levels of 2008 recession

New reports are signaling that the number of tech company layoffs this year is nearing levels from the Great Recession circa 2008-2009.
18 hours ago
Taxi Sea-Tac...
L.B. Gilbert

Taxi union to protest Seattle Port Commission for more accountability

Union taxi drivers contracted to take people to and from SeaTac Airport are upset with the Seattle Port Commission.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
UW researcher: Breakthrough in nuclear fusion a milestone for US