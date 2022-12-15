Man killed near WSU campus after standoff with police

A “shelter in place” alert was issued at Washington State University Wednesday for a suspect who barricaded himself in his apartment, threatening to kill his roommates.

Police report a man was killed after a shootout with police.

According to CBS affiliate KREM TV, the situation began around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, when a man in his 30s threatened to kill his roommates at an off-campus apartment at the 1000 block of Southeast Latah Street in Pullman.

Rainier Beach High School reopens after cancelation due to threats

WSU sent out an alert to students just after 3 a.m. The alert noted that a Whitman County SWAT team was active in the south end of campus and asked for students to stay clear of the area.

“There is an active SWAT team operation near the south side of campus across State Route 270,” according to the alert. “Please shelter in place until further notice.”

Pullman Police Department crisis negotiators responded to try to resolve the situation.

At 3:38 a.m., police cleared and shut down East Main Street to Bishop Boulevard.

The roommates were safely removed from the apartment by SWAT members, and the man barricaded himself inside the apartment.

Police say he fired several shots at officers, and the building residents and people in the surrounding area were evacuated. At 3:48 a.m., police evacuated the building after a fire was started inside the apartment. Students were evacuated to Beasley Coliseum.

Police say his behavior continued to escalate, and the man was shot by SWAT officers.

He was found dead inside the apartment.

About an hour and a half later, WSU sent out a second alert stating Pullman police had resolved the situation, which they described as being adjacent to the WSU Pullman campus.

“The Pullman Police Department has resolved the situation that occurred earlier this morning and have declared an ALL CLEAR. This incident took place on Latah Street, which is across State Route 270 from the WSU Pullman campus. WSU Pullman will return to normal operations. Students, faculty and staff should report to campus as scheduled.”

Police added they did not believe there was a threat to students. No other injures have been reported. An independent investigation has been started into the use of deadly force by the SWAT team.