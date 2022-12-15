Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CONTESTS AND EVENTS

Enter to win Seahawks vs Rams Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News

Dec 15, 2022, 1:37 PM | Updated: 2:44 pm
...

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the Las Angeles Rams on either January 7th or January 8th at Lumen Field! (Game date has not been determined by the NFL)

On Friday, December 16th, be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. This code word will be active until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, December 16th.

Our winner will be contacted via the phone number and email address provided in the entry form.

Find tickets for this exciting Seahawks season at Seahawks.com/tickets.

Contest winners must use the Seahawks Mobile Ticket process to receive tickets and will need to abide by any venue requirements. For current information about accessing Seahawks events at Lumen Field, visit Seahawks.com.

 

Contests and Events

...
No Author

The 34th Annual Holiday Magic Fundraiser

Join KIRO Newsradio, Treehouse, and Carter Subaru for the 34th year of Holiday Magic, and help provide holiday gifts for more than 5,000 children in Foster Care statewide.
11 days ago
...
No Author

December 2022 Charity of the Month – Gift of Adoption

The Stations of Bonneville Seattle, the Seattle Seahawks, and Carter Subaru, Volkswagen and Acura are proud to announce that the December 2022 Charity of the Month is The Gift of Adoption Fund.
15 days ago
Giving Machine...
No Author

The Light The World Giving Machine is coming to Bellevue

The Light the World Giving Machine, a vending machine that dispenses hope and joy to those in need, is coming to Bellevue! Located on the north side of the Bellevue Downtown Park next to Bellevue Square, The Light the World Giving Machine provides our community with the opportunity to donate to local and global charities […]
15 days ago
...
No Author

The Guardian Dog Pack Giveaway

Guardian Roofing and Gutters and KIRO Newsradio have your chance to win a Guardian Dog Pack!
16 days ago
...
No Author

EXPIRED: Enter to win Seahawks vs Jets Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the New York Jets on New Year's Day!
16 days ago
...
No Author

EXPIRED: Enter to Win a $400 Seahawks Pro Shop Gift Card!

It’s giving SZN! The Seattle Seahawks, KIRO Newsradio, and Seattle Sports have your chance to win a $400 Seahawks Pro Shop in-store gift card.
17 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Enter to win Seahawks vs Rams Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News