Office holiday parties are back! (We think)

You can kiss the work Zoom holiday party goodbye because the in-person work holiday party is back!

After two-plus years of working from home in jammies (let’s be honest, you were in your pajamas) and raising glasses and saying Bonne chance (Good luck!) over Zoom, it appears as though employees are ready to get dolled up and mingle!

“The same is true for some front-line workers who saw festivities canceled even as they showed up to work every day during the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

I chatted with Fernando Ventresca, an employee with our sister station in San Francisco, who attended his company holiday party last week.

“It was a lot of fun and it was something I missed the last couple of years because of COVID,” he said. “We haven’t been able to gather as employees and friends for a very long time.”

“More than 57% of companies are planning in-person holiday celebrations this year, according to a survey of 252 U.S.-based companies conducted by Challenger, Gray & Christmas, a hiring firm,” the Associated Press reported.” While that’s still notably fewer than the 75% that threw parties in 2019, it’s a big leap from the last two years…”

Ventresca said it was fun to finally dress up and mingle with friends and co-workers. It was also fun to see them dressed to the nines. He said the work holiday party “changes the mood.”

“It was very festive!” he exclaimed.

But is it too soon to gather everyone in the same place with the threat of COVID-19, flu, and RSV?

“I think it’s the right time. I mean, I know there are surges happening now, but if you maintain your booster shots and use precautions like wearing your mask and keeping your distance or holding an event outside or with windows open,” Fernando said. “I don’t think there’s anything wrong with holding a company holiday party.” But not everyone is ready to celebrate.

Some workers just aren’t ready to mingle with their co-workers.

“People make bad decisions in those situations. They just do,” said the Head of Operations and Marketing. “There is definitely this expectation that you take part in all of it because that’s part of ‘team bonding.’ But in fact, for women, it’s fraught with many challenges and risks.”

Then, of course, there’s always the proverbial ‘about last night’s conversation the day after the party that could actually land you hot water.

But what about you? Are you ready to get dazzled up and party with your work best friend? Take our online poll and sound off! Happy Holidays and Happy New Year!

