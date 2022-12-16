Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

A look at DHL’s processing warehouse as holiday shipping ramps up

Dec 16, 2022, 5:49 AM | Updated: 7:13 am
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

We’re into the busiest period for holiday shipping, and KIRO 7′s Ranji Sinha talked with DHL to get some perspective on how busy things are.

“Chances are if you’re ordering a gift from somewhere, any different parts of the world, it’s going to be delivered by DHL,” said Scott Grant, a DHL manager.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Grant isn’t Santa, but he’s about to be as busy as the holidays’ most famous delivery staffer. The weeks after Thanksgiving are the busiest, and DHL expects volume well above average.

“We’re about 30% heavier right now than we would have been just before Thanksgiving,” Grant said.

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport also plays a key role for DHL. The airport has shown no signs of slowing down for weeks, and early shoppers increased volume beyond the normal weeks.

It’s not just DHL — USPS is also in overdrive. The postal service said it completed the installation of 137 new package sorting machines across its network, which will expand daily package processing capacity to 60 million during this holiday season.

Major shipping deadlines for delivery are just a few days away, and people need to act soon.

USPS said for delivery by Christmas, the deadline for ground service is Saturday, Dec. 17. The deadline for priority mail is Monday, Dec. 19.

With staffing concerns across many industries, UPS actually streamlined the hiring process for 100,000 seasonal openings. The company says its last day to ship second-day air is Dec. 21, while its last day for next-day service is Dec. 22.

Those deadlines are being echoed by DHL, with officials at Sea-Tac Airport saying shipping needs to happen in the next few days for delivery guarantees.

“Probably better do it now!” said Grant.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

firefighter...
L.B. Gilbert

Pierce County firefighter passed away unexpectedly

A Central Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighter, John Garner, died unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, as announced by the department's Facebook page.
13 hours ago
arrest...
Associated Press

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Police in Mitchell, South Dakota said Thursday they were investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl
13 hours ago
pink elephant...
L.B. Gilbert

Pink Elephant Car Wash sign put up outside Amazon headquarters

The smaller of the two Pink Elephant Car Wash signs that once stood off Denny Way was installed Thursday at 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street
13 hours ago
Seattle dry streak...
Bill Kaczaraba

White Christmas ‘not likely,’ cold weekend coming up

It's going to be a cold weekend, with a mix of conditions. The significant snow may hold off until next week.
13 hours ago
covid...
Lisa Brooks

High amounts of COVID-19 antibodies found among Washington children

New data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that at least 83% of kids in Washington state have survived a bout of COVID-19.
13 hours ago
charged...
Associated Press

Man charged with violent threats against Congress members

A 48-year-old Washington state man was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against members of Congress via voicemail.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
A look at DHL’s processing warehouse as holiday shipping ramps up