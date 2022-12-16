Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Around the Sound: Chabad of Kirkland’s grand menorah lighting

Dec 16, 2022, 6:49 AM | Updated: 7:15 am
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

We’re just days away from the start of Hanukkah. Families, schools, and businesses are coming together to celebrate the holiday that’s sacred to the Jewish community.

The first night of Hanukkah is this Sunday at sundown, and the Chabad of Kirkland has plans to honor the tradition at the Kirkland Watererfront Marina Pavilion.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“Hanukkah has been around since 2000 years ago and it’s still going strong to this day. It is a very important message of light over darkness. Where we want to bring to the world more light by lighting up the menorah and by gathering people, spread the light, give their friends menorahs, holiday cheer and all that, and show the message of standing up for what’s right and spreading light in the world,” said Sarah Rivkin, co-director, Chabad of Kirkland.

The menorah is a symbol of hope, light, and miracles. This Sunday’s start of the Festival of Lights will be the 6th year of the grand menorah lighting.

”Encourage communities all around the world, to go out of our comfort zone and put the menorah out there. So from Moscow to Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, New York, and even in Seattle, Washington state, we’re going to light up the world with 25,000 grand menorahs,” said Rabbi Chaim.

Rabbi Chaim says the overwhelming amount of support in Seattle had been amazing to see. Every year hundreds of Jews and non-Jews come together to keep the message of Hanukkah strong.

The grand menorah lighting is this Sunday evening at Kirkland Marina Pavilion. The first candle is lit at 4:15 and the Menorah stays up until the 26th.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

firefighter...
L.B. Gilbert

Pierce County firefighter passed away unexpectedly

A Central Pierce Fire & Rescue firefighter, John Garner, died unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, as announced by the department's Facebook page.
13 hours ago
arrest...
Associated Press

Couple who traveled to South Dakota with dead girl arrested

Police in Mitchell, South Dakota said Thursday they were investigating a couple who traveled from Washington state with the body of a dead eight-year-old girl
13 hours ago
pink elephant...
L.B. Gilbert

Pink Elephant Car Wash sign put up outside Amazon headquarters

The smaller of the two Pink Elephant Car Wash signs that once stood off Denny Way was installed Thursday at 7th Avenue and Blanchard Street
13 hours ago
Seattle dry streak...
Bill Kaczaraba

White Christmas ‘not likely,’ cold weekend coming up

It's going to be a cold weekend, with a mix of conditions. The significant snow may hold off until next week.
13 hours ago
covid...
Lisa Brooks

High amounts of COVID-19 antibodies found among Washington children

New data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) estimates that at least 83% of kids in Washington state have survived a bout of COVID-19.
13 hours ago
charged...
Associated Press

Man charged with violent threats against Congress members

A 48-year-old Washington state man was arrested Wednesday and charged in federal court for allegedly making threats against members of Congress via voicemail.
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Around the Sound: Chabad of Kirkland’s grand menorah lighting