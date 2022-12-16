Around the Sound: Chabad of Kirkland’s grand menorah lighting

We’re just days away from the start of Hanukkah. Families, schools, and businesses are coming together to celebrate the holiday that’s sacred to the Jewish community.

The first night of Hanukkah is this Sunday at sundown, and the Chabad of Kirkland has plans to honor the tradition at the Kirkland Watererfront Marina Pavilion.

“Hanukkah has been around since 2000 years ago and it’s still going strong to this day. It is a very important message of light over darkness. Where we want to bring to the world more light by lighting up the menorah and by gathering people, spread the light, give their friends menorahs, holiday cheer and all that, and show the message of standing up for what’s right and spreading light in the world,” said Sarah Rivkin, co-director, Chabad of Kirkland.

The menorah is a symbol of hope, light, and miracles. This Sunday’s start of the Festival of Lights will be the 6th year of the grand menorah lighting.

”Encourage communities all around the world, to go out of our comfort zone and put the menorah out there. So from Moscow to Buenos Aires, Paris, Sydney, New York, and even in Seattle, Washington state, we’re going to light up the world with 25,000 grand menorahs,” said Rabbi Chaim.

Rabbi Chaim says the overwhelming amount of support in Seattle had been amazing to see. Every year hundreds of Jews and non-Jews come together to keep the message of Hanukkah strong.

The grand menorah lighting is this Sunday evening at Kirkland Marina Pavilion. The first candle is lit at 4:15 and the Menorah stays up until the 26th.

