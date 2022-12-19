Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

2 arrested after threat causes evacuation of Rainier Beach High School

Dec 19, 2022, 11:12 AM
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a threat at Rainier Beach High School, which led to students evacuating the building and classes canceled earlier in the week.

Seattle Police Department investigators say both suspects, a 17-year-old and 21-year-old, were not students of Seattle Public Schools. During the arrests at an Auburn hotel on Thursday, police recovered two handguns, an extended magazine, a drum magazine, and ammunition.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

On Friday, the school played its first basketball game at Bishop Blanchet High School since the threat, according to coaches. Its previous game against West Seattle was postponed due to the threats.

There was a sense of normalcy as many in the Viking family are still processing the entire situation.

“The worst thing that you can do as a parent is to try to make sense of something that doesn’t make any sense,” parent Ricole Jones said.

Jones believes things are tough for students these days, and fears threats and other forms of violence are becoming too similar.

“So, I don’t attempt to rationalize, but rather sympathize with their feelings and letting them know that I’m there for them. And whatever resource I have available at the table to them at the time, I offer,” Jones said.

Seattle police say what helped them out during the situation and the investigation, was information from a student. They say that for such situations, the public needs to speak to them.

“I understand it can sometimes be scary and you don’t want to be a tattletale, a rat, a nark, whatever you wanna call it. But there are always ways to do it discreetly and safely, and it’s so important because it can save someone’s life or multiple people’s lives,” Detective Valarie Carson said.

While parents are happy that arrests were made, they believe there is still more work to do to ensure schools are safer.

“But I do think that more support is needed. And I think that this is an opportunity for our public officials to really come and show up and show how much they care about our kids,” Jones said.

The 21-year-old is currently being held at the King County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm, and the 17-year-old was taken to the King County Children and Family Justice Center for felony domestic violence harassment.

Seattle police say people can remain anonymous when submitting tips to them. To learn more, click here.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

semi...
L.B. Gilbert

Delays on eastbound I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass after semi catches fire

Some delays headed up Interstate 90 just past mile marker 47, after a semi-truck caught fire this morning.
11 hours ago
Mukilteo waterfront parking...
Bill Kaczaraba

Mukilteo waterfront parking on hold until early 2023

It's going to be a while before we see more parking spaces at Mukilteo’s waterfront. 100 new spaces were to be opened by Labor Day.
11 hours ago
forests...
Lisa Brooks

Bah humbug: Insects from Christmas trees destroying WA forests

An invasive species may be working its way into Washington's lush evergreen forests through your holiday greenery.
11 hours ago
bird flu...
L.B. Gilbert

WSDA cries fowl as bird flu hits commercial livestock population

Some commercial livestock is being infected by contagious avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, according to the WSDA. 
11 hours ago
Steve Waddle places golden king crab into a tote in the hold of the F/V Angjenl while unloading at ...
Associated Press

Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers.
11 hours ago
...
Graham Johnson, KIRO 7 News

Warning from medics and health officials after cocaine users overdose on fentanyl

A spike in overdoses in North King County has health officials warning cocaine users the drug might actually contain fentanyl.
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
2 arrested after threat causes evacuation of Rainier Beach High School