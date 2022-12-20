Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies

Dec 20, 2022, 6:24 AM | Updated: 6:56 am
arrest...
(Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
(Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

A southwest Washington man has died at a hospital after Kelso police shot him over the weekend while responding to a call reporting he was armed, “suicidal and homicidal.”

Clark County sheriff’s officials said Monday that 38-year-old Joseph Coons died at a hospital, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

The sheriff’s office has taken over the investigation with help police in Vancouver and Camas.

Longview police were called around 11:55 p.m. Saturday by someone reporting that a suicidal and homicidal man was in his house with his spouse and children.

Kelso police said on Sunday that the Longview department had asked for help from other agencies, and a Kelso police officer responded and was “involved in a shooting with the suspect.” No further information about the circumstances of the shooting have been released.

The officer has been put on leave, as is standard protocol.

The officer’s name will be released after an interview with the Southwest Washington Independent Investigative Response Team, the sheriff’s office said.

Local News

Photo from KIRO 7...
Jesse Jones, KIRO 7 News

Puyallup contractor accused of defrauding creditors, falsifying documents

“I did read it, and it was unbelievable,” said Hugh Lyon, one of Weems’ former customers. “Unbelievable, all the things that he’s done.”
7 hours ago
solstice...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: When to expect more daylight after the winter solstice

As I often joked just after the Winter Solstice when working at the National Weather Service, summer is coming!
7 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Deborah Horne, KIRO 7 News

Rape victim calls her attacker’s plea deal a ‘slap on the wrist’

A Kitsap County rape victim says her attacker agreed to a plea deal that is “just a slap on the wrist.”
7 hours ago
gas prices...
Nicole Jennings

Lowest gas prices in months an early Christmas gift for WA drivers

It's an early Christmas present for drivers who are off to Grandmother's house -- gas prices in Washington are the lowest they have been in nearly a year.
1 day ago
Assault weapons...
Shawn Garrett

Inslee, Ferguson announce plans for assault weapons ban, other gun safety measures

Inslee and AG Ferguson announced a renewed call for an assault weapons ban and a proposal for gun manufacturers to aid in firearm safety.
1 day ago
weapon...
Darren Dedo

Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle

Seattle Police Department officers seized a weapon that was stolen while apprehending a suspect in a stolen car Saturday night.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Man shot by police in southwest Washington dies