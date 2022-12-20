Close
LOCAL NEWS

Man shot outside his Parkland apartment, 80 rounds fired

Dec 20, 2022, 12:27 PM
shot...
Photo from Pierce County Sherrif's office
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a man was shot outside his apartment in Parkland early Tuesday morning.

At 4 a.m., deputies responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 10400 block of Steele Street after a woman called 911 to report that her boyfriend had been shot.

When deputies arrived, they found a man who had been shot with life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to the hospital.

Deputies believe the man was on a back porch when he was shot. Investigators found 80 shell casings in the area.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

Weapon seized from stolen vehicle after foot chase in Seattle

Tacoma police searching for drive-by shooting suspect

Tacoma Police are looking for information after a shooting happened Monday at a Pierce County bus station.

Around 6:34 p.m., officers responded to a call of a drive-by shooting at the 4700 block of S Oakes Street.

A 30-year-old man was injured in the shooting and was brought to the hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The transit station was also damaged in the incident.

No one on the bus was injured.

An investigation is ongoing.

North Bend Police search for driver firing gun in neighborhood 

North Bend Police is asking the public for help identifying a driver who fired a gun while driving around North Bend, according to the Snoqualmie Police Department.

On the evening of Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of gunshots in a neighborhood near Southeast 16th Street and Stilson Avenue Southeast, east of North Bend.

According to police, the driver of an SUV appeared to come out of Southeast 16th or Southeast 15th Street before turning north on Stilson Avenue, then appeared to drive toward Cedar Falls.

Surveillance camera footage recorded a black SUV driving by a home with snow on the roof, silver wheels, and LED headlights and taillights. Eight gunshots are heard on the video.

Police are asking people that live in the area to check their cameras between 8:50 p.m. to 9:05 a.m. for the car in the video.

Guns, IDs, and property recovered after thief arrested in Queen Anne

Seattle Police seized two guns, a ballistic vest, and more than two dozen credit cards and government IDs when they arrested a suspect in lower Queen Anne last week.

At 10:45 a.m. on Dec. 15, a caller in the 700 block of 5th Avenue N requested police assistance to get her stolen property back. The caller explained the day before, her backpack had been stolen in the University District.

While loading her car, she left her backpack containing her credit cards/IDs, laptop, iPad, and other electronics propped up against the vehicle while she went back inside. When she returned, her backpack was gone.

She checked surveillance footage from her residence and saw a suspect drive up, take her bag, and then leave in a black Chevrolet sedan. After reporting the theft to the police, the victim monitored her stolen items using trackers on her devices.

She tracked one of her items to a parking garage in lower Queen Anne. Arriving officers found a black Chevrolet sedan in the garage that matched the vehicle in the victim’s surveillance footage. Police looked inside and could see a firearm near the driver’s seat.

As police were investigating, the suspect came down to the garage. Officers detained him, and the victim positively identified him. Police placed him under arrest and discovered some of the victim’s credit cards in his wallet and the keys to the car in his pocket.

Police booked the 37-year-old suspect into the King County Jail for possession of stolen property, theft, possessing a stolen firearm, and unlawful possession of a firearm because he is a convicted felon.

Have a tip on a crime story? Message Darren Dedo on Twitter or email him here.

