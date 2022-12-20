Close
LOCAL NEWS

Trouble at the summits; Closures on and off at Snoqualmie and Stevens

Dec 20, 2022
I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass. (WSDOT)
BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Winter weather took a mighty grip on both Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports blizzard conditions and downright dangerous driving scenarios on both I-90 and Hwy 2.

Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg.

The pass is closed eastbound from milepost 34, and westbound at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.

Heavy snow, icy conditions, and spinouts have forced the closure.

Stevens Pass has partially re-opened.

Keep checking on conditions if you must travel.

