Trouble at the summits; Closures on and off at Snoqualmie and Stevens

Winter weather took a mighty grip on both Snoqualmie and Stevens Passes Tuesday afternoon.

The Washington State Department of Transportation reports blizzard conditions and downright dangerous driving scenarios on both I-90 and Hwy 2.

Snoqualmie Pass is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg.

The pass is closed eastbound from milepost 34, and westbound at milepost 106 near Ellensburg.

Heavy snow, icy conditions, and spinouts have forced the closure.

I-90 remains closed in both directions from North Bend (MP 34) to Ellensburg (MP 106). This will be an extended closure lasting several hours. The challenges crews are facing include clearing multiple blocking collisions in blizzard like conditions with limited tow trucks. pic.twitter.com/cUI7sOzuSe — Snoqualmie Pass (@SnoqualmiePass) December 20, 2022

Stevens Pass has partially re-opened.

Hwy 2 has reopened to the west, but it is expected to close again soon. East side is also open. We are shutting down operations to allow everyone at the summit the opportunity to get home safely. PLEASE DRIVE SLOWY AND USE TIRE CHAINS. We want everyone to get home safely! — Stevens Pass (@StevensPass) December 20, 2022

Keep checking on conditions if you must travel.