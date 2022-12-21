Bald eagle caught on camera carrying Canada goose in its talons

Security camera footage from an eastern Washington dam shows a bald eagle flying by while clutching a Canada goose in its talons.

The eagle was seen on one of the cameras at Wanapum Dam in Grant County, east of Ellensburg, along the Columbia River on Dec. 15, according to The News Tribune.

A control room employee at the dam, which is owned by the nonprofit Grant Public Utility District, shared video of the eagle on Facebook, which the PUD then shared on it’s on Facebook page, the News Tribune reported.

From there, a still photo from the video was shared on Reddit, where it took off, getting more than 63,000 upvotes as of Wednesday.

