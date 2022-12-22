LOCAL NEWS
Seattle detectives investigating house fire and ‘suspicious death’
Detectives are investigating a house fire that killed one person in Beacon Hill Wednesday morning.
Around 10 a.m. Seattle Fire Department and Seattle Police responded to a call about smoke and flames visible in a two-story home at the 5900 block of 23rd Ave. S.
— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 21, 2022
The fire crew worked on extinguishing the blaze, and some firefighters went into the building for initial rescue, and at 10:21 a.m. Rescue 1 carried an elderly woman out of the burning home. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
5900 block of 23rd Ave S: sadly, the occupant rescued earlier was found deceased. Incident is under investigation.
— Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) December 21, 2022
Firefighters confirmed there was no one else in the building.
The fire was extinguished at around 10:49 a.m., and no additional injuries were reported.
SPD homicide detectives responded to the scene as well and will be leading the investigation of what the department is calling a “suspicious death.”