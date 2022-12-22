Close
LOCAL NEWS

I-5 reopened after icicles cleared off Seattle Convention Center tunnel

Dec 22, 2022, 11:23 AM
icicles...
Photo from WSDOT
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed Thursday morning for the Washington State Department of Transportation to clear out large icicles from the ceiling of the Convention Center tunnel.

I-90 closed near North Bend after multiple collisions

All lanes were reopened around 10:15 a.m. but WSDOT is still warning drivers that there could be more intermittent closures of northbound lanes until above-freezing temperatures are reached later this week.

Drivers are being advised to slow down and expect delays.

