I-5 reopened after icicles cleared off Seattle Convention Center tunnel

Three lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were closed Thursday morning for the Washington State Department of Transportation to clear out large icicles from the ceiling of the Convention Center tunnel.

I-90 closed near North Bend after multiple collisions

All lanes were reopened around 10:15 a.m. but WSDOT is still warning drivers that there could be more intermittent closures of northbound lanes until above-freezing temperatures are reached later this week.

UPDATE: There may be intermittent full closures of the northbound I-5 lanes as our crews continue to remove large icicles from the tunnel ceiling under the @SeaConvCenter. Three left lanes remain blocked for now. We do this for your safety, so please slow down and expect delays! pic.twitter.com/TzXAB2ybuC — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) December 22, 2022

Drivers are being advised to slow down and expect delays.