Hundreds of flights canceled; Sea-Tac re-opens one runway

SEATAC, Wash. — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday as an ice storm arrived in Western Washington and caused the closure of runways.

At 6:57 a.m., the airport tweeted that one runway had been reopened after being deiced.

Our crews continue to work to clear the airfield of ice. Thanks to our team for keeping things safe at SEA! pic.twitter.com/E1Gkk8sHON — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) December 23, 2022

“At about 2 a.m. the airfield received a dump of freezing rain that quickly solidified on the surfaces,” Port of Seattle spokesperson Perry Cooper told KIRO 7 at 3:30 a.m. Alaska Airlines announced that all of its flights out of Sea-Tac are canceled until noon. Meanwhile, as of 8:45 a.m., FlightAware showed that 464 flights were canceled and 100 were delayed. Some airlines pre-canceled flights ahead of the storm.

