Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Flights canceled, delayed as de-icing continues at Sea-Tac Airport

Dec 23, 2022, 12:39 PM | Updated: 3:54 pm
Holiday travel...
De-icing is just one of the challenges of people traveling this holiday weekend. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

SEATAC, Wash. — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday as an ice storm arrived in Western Washington and caused the closure of runways.

“At about 2 a.m. the airfield received a dump of freezing rain that quickly solidified on the surfaces,” Port of Seattle spokesperson Perry Cooper told KIRO 7 at 3:30 a.m.

The airport tweeted that two runways had been reopened after being deiced.

Alaska Airlines announced that all of its flights out of Sea-Tac are canceled until noon.

The other runway remains closed.

Meanwhile, as of 11:39 a.m., FlightAware showed that 523 flights were canceled and 173 were delayed.

Some airlines pre-canceled flights ahead of the storm.

Local News

medical procedures...
Bill Kaczaraba

Everett Clinic, Polyclinic reach deal with Regents

People who have Regence insurance can continue to get in-network care at The Everett Clinic and The Polyclinic.
16 hours ago
christmas lights...
Bill Kaczaraba

Tell us your favorite Christmas memory

We’ve dealt with all the snow and ice. Many of us who were planning to travel are at home after flight cancelations or dangerous driving conditions. Take a breath. Enjoy the holiday. And think about your favorite Christmas memory. We at MyNorthwest want to hear from you. Write us a few lines, and even attach […]
16 hours ago
seattle police...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle Police: One injured in accident in Belltown

One person was hurt after a collision involving multiple vehicles and pedestrians in Belltown Friday morning, Seattle Police reported. The accident happened around 10 a.m. at First Avenue and Blanchard Street. Police say four vehicles and three pedestrians were involved in the collision. Icy roads appear to be the cause and the extent of the […]
16 hours ago
seattle police...
Bill Kaczaraba

Seattle police sergeant cleared in leak probe

A Seattle Police sergeant has been cleared of leaking an internal memo to the media.
16 hours ago
snow, ice...
Bill Kaczaraba

Power is back on in San Juan Islands

The electricity has been restored to the San Juan Islands.
16 hours ago
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Hundreds of flights canceled; Sea-Tac re-opens one runway

Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday as an ice storm arrived in Western Washington and caused the closure of runways.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Flights canceled, delayed as de-icing continues at Sea-Tac Airport