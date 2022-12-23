Flights canceled, delayed as de-icing continues at Sea-Tac Airport

SEATAC, Wash. — Hundreds of flights have been canceled at Sea-Tac International Airport on Friday as an ice storm arrived in Western Washington and caused the closure of runways.

“At about 2 a.m. the airfield received a dump of freezing rain that quickly solidified on the surfaces,” Port of Seattle spokesperson Perry Cooper told KIRO 7 at 3:30 a.m.

The airport tweeted that two runways had been reopened after being deiced.

UPDATE: Another runway (16R) is now open… that makes 2 (of 3)! Airlines are working hard to get their aircrafts out safely. We appreciate all the teams assisting in these difficult conditions. As always, check with your airline before heading to the airport. pic.twitter.com/VijDS8kyQe — Seattle-Tacoma Intl. Airport (@flySEA) December 23, 2022

Alaska Airlines announced that all of its flights out of Sea-Tac are canceled until noon.

The other runway remains closed.

Meanwhile, as of 11:39 a.m., FlightAware showed that 523 flights were canceled and 173 were delayed.

Some airlines pre-canceled flights ahead of the storm.