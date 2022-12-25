Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Burglaries at 3 substations cause power outages for more than 7K in Pierce County

Dec 25, 2022, 12:23 PM | Updated: 3:38 pm
power...
In a memo sent out by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, there have been reports of attacks at substations in parts of Washington and Oregon. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
(Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Burglaries at two Tacoma Public Utilities substations and one Puget Sound Energy substation knocked out power for more than 7,000 Pierce County residents early Sunday morning, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announced.

According to the sheriff’s department, the first burglary call came in just before 5:30 a.m. for a substation located at 22312 46th Ave. E. in Spanaway.

When deputies arrived, they saw there was forced entry into the fenced area. Nothing had been taken, but equipment was vandalized, causing a power outage in the area.

Deputies learned of a second burglary at a substation located at 8820 224th St. E. in Graham. Nothing was taken at that site either, but the equipment had been damaged.

A third burglary and vandalization of a substation at 10915 144th St. E. in Puyallup was reported by Puget Sound Energy, according to the sheriff’s department.

The burglaries are currently under investigation by the sheriff’s department. It is not known if there was a motive or if the burglaries were a coordinated attack on the power system.

As of 12:30 p.m., TPU was reporting just over 1,500 customers without power.

Local News

Lynnwood Fire...
KIRO 7 News Staff

1 dead, 2 injured, dozens displaced after fire engulfs Lynnwood apartment complex

One person is dead and two others hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a fire engulfed a Lynnwood apartment complex Saturday.
2 days ago
freezing rain...
KIRO 7 News Staff

I-90 reopens between North Bend and Ellensburg; US 2 over Stevens Pass to remain closed Sunday

I-90 is closed in both directions from North Bend to Ellensburg due to freezing rain, according to the WSDOT.
2 days ago
Washington rain...
By Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 News and KIRO 7 News Staff

Rain in full force as Western Washington recovers from ice storm

Rain will serve to help melt snow and ice in Washington state, but will create issues with urban flooding on roadways.
2 days ago
Everett Fire...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Driver starts car fire in Everett after crashing into Fred Meyer, pouring gasoline on himself

Everett police are investigating after a man drove through the front entrance of a Fred Meyer store and caused a car fire on Friday night.
3 days ago
(Tacoma Police Department)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Man charged for 2021 murder of woman found in tent in Tacoma encampment

Tacoma police announced Friday that a man has been charged for the murder of a 35-year-old woman who was found in a tent in a Tacoma encampment last year.
3 days ago
medical procedures...
Bill Kaczaraba

Everett Clinic, Polyclinic reach deal with Regence

People who have Regence insurance can continue to get in-network care at The Everett Clinic and The Polyclinic.
3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Burglaries at 3 substations cause power outages for more than 7K in Pierce County