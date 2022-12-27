Close
LOCAL NEWS

Alaska Airlines working to reunite travelers with luggage

Dec 27, 2022, 10:41 AM | Updated: 11:14 am
Following a significant series of cancellations, travelers tell KIRO 7 they’ve been waiting days for their bags and aren’t sure when they’ll get them back.

An Alaska Airlines spokesperson told KIRO 7 the airline has returned “more than a total of 6,000 bags so far.”

An additional 3,000 bags will be shipped to travelers on Tuesday, according to the spokesperson.

Alaska Airlines expects “the process will be complete over the next several days.”

“We are fully staffed in Seattle and have been augmenting with additional management staff,” a spokesperson said in response to concerns about staffing levels.

Alaska Airlines working to reunite travelers with luggage