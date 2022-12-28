Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County

Dec 28, 2022, 6:42 AM | Updated: 8:06 am
Photo from KIRO 7
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A family visiting Whatcom County from Arizona got caught in a tricky situation Tuesday when their SUV was caught in rapidly-rising floodwaters.

The Pelcic family was in Sandy Point when they saw a car smaller than theirs make it across water over Sucia Drive. So, they decided to go for it too.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

“The water was probably up to our ankles, so our shoes were a little wet … We figured we were OK,” said Dave Pelcic.

But soon after moving floodwater rose up to their car doors. Then, the engine stalled out.

“I probably got maybe 200 yards … and then the car just died,” said Dave Pelcic.

The family was worried they might float away, so they called 911 who told them to climb on top of their truck.

“A lot of debris was hitting the car, so the car started bobbing and then eventually, when we finally abandoned the car, that was when water was now already starting to come in,” said Dave Pelcic. “I mean, it was a matter of less than 10 minutes I would say by the time it started getting into the car.”

The stranded family was cold and wet, but they found the right person to help them at the right time.

A neighbor, Lorrie Grim, and her husband Matt spotted the Pelcic family in trouble.

She tried to toss the family a line from a crab pot, but the line was too short.

Lorrie’s boat had floated away, so the family waded waist-deep through the cold, hard current toward her.

“We just did our best, Matt and I both did, to get them safely to the dry dock or the deck over there … and we brought them home, cause what else were we going to do?,” said Lorrie Grim. “We’ve lived here for 12 years and this is the first time we’ve seen the water come … so fast and so quickly.”

“It just happened so fast. You know, I’ve seen people on the news before (when) they get stuck in flash floods and I thought ‘Well, why in the world would they be trying to drive?,’” said Nicole Pelcic. “But you don’t realize that it’s fine one minute and then, it’s not the next.”

We don’t know what happened to the Pelcic family’s rental car – but the take-away here is to remember to never drive into moving water over a roadway.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Local News

flooding...
L.B. Gilbert

‘Significant coastal flooding’ expected across western Washington

Flooding around Puget Sound will continue thorugh Wednesday, but weather is expected to start to calm moving into the rest of the week.
11 hours ago
closed...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

West Seattle low bridge to remain closed for 2 weeks for repairs

The Spokane Street Swing Bridge, also known as the West Seattle low bridge, suffered mechanical damage during the ice storms last week
11 hours ago
Travelers wade through the line for service at the Southwest Airlines check-in counter in Denver In...
David Koeing, Associated Press

Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue to snowball

Families hoping to catch a Southwest Airlines flight after days of cancellations, missing luggage and missed family connections
11 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Nearly 29K customers without power as wind blows into Western Washington

An incoming windstorm has started to take power offline for thousands of customers throughout Western Washington on Tuesday.
11 hours ago
US 2...
L.B. Gilbert

US 2 reopen at Stevens Pass after days of icy conditions

US Highway 2 remains closed Tuesday as icy conditions persist, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
1 day ago
flood wind...
Bill Kaczaraba

Puget Sound area hit by ‘significant flooding,’ power outages continue

The rains and wind are not over yet. NWS Seattle is saying 'a burst of heavier precipitation' is coming to the North Sound overnight.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Arizona family visiting for the holidays rescued from floodwater in Whatcom County