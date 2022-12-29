Close
KTTH OPINION

Suits: The mystery of four vandalized Pierce County substations

Dec 28, 2022, 5:12 PM
Pierce County substation...
Bryan Suits recently paid a visit to one of the four Pierce County substations vandalized on Christmas Day. (Bryan Suits/AM 770 KTTH)
(Bryan Suits/AM 770 KTTH)
Bryan Suits's Profile Picture BY
AM 770 KTTH Host

Christmas Day wasn’t so special for thousands of Pierce County residents, after four utility substations were vandalized Sunday morning.

Over 14,000 people ‘celebrated’ the holiday in the dark due to the 24-hour outage.

4 Pierce County utility substations vandalized, cutting power to more than 14K on Christmas

Bryan Suits recently paid a visit to one of the substations in Kapowsin in the Graham Fire District of Pierce County to get a first-hand look himself. This particular substation was reportedly the fourth and last to be targeted by vandals.

It does seem curious that just 24-hours after power was restored, that there is nothing to stop vandals from terrorizing the community again. Take a look for yourself.

