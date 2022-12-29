Suits: The mystery of four vandalized Pierce County substations

Christmas Day wasn’t so special for thousands of Pierce County residents, after four utility substations were vandalized Sunday morning.

Over 14,000 people ‘celebrated’ the holiday in the dark due to the 24-hour outage.

Bryan Suits recently paid a visit to one of the substations in Kapowsin in the Graham Fire District of Pierce County to get a first-hand look himself. This particular substation was reportedly the fourth and last to be targeted by vandals.

It does seem curious that just 24-hours after power was restored, that there is nothing to stop vandals from terrorizing the community again. Take a look for yourself.

