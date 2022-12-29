Canceled flight to Seattle costs Alaska man chance for heart transplant

Thousands of people across the country had their holidays disrupted because of airline cancellations. But for one man, his canceled flight to Seattle meant putting a life-saving surgery on hold indefinitely.

Patrick Holland was hoping to spend his Christmas at Harborview Medical Center. After waiting on a transplant list, the Alaska native got the call last Thursday that a new heart was finally available through UW Medicine.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

Once that happened, he was on a time crunch to get from Fairbanks to Seattle. But once he was on the flight, his plane was turned around as flights at Sea-Tac Airport continued to be canceled due to weather.

Holland then couldn’t make it to Seattle in time, and another person on the transplant list received the heart.

On his personal blog, Holland said he is choosing to stay optimistic. His doctors said that because this situation was out of his control, he will not be bumped down on the transplant list. His family is now working to find him temporary housing in Seattle so that when the next heart becomes available, he will be here and ready. They have created a GoFundMe to help make that possible. Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO