Only a few power outages remaining in North Bend after windstorm

The power is back on for thousands of customers across the region Thursday, following the largest windstorm of the season.

Homes and businesses in the North Bend, Snoqualmie, and Skykomish areas were without electricity for nearly 24 hours, after high winds took out a transmission line, cutting power from just east of Issaquah to just west of Snoqualmie Pass.

Thousands across Puget Sound region remain without power early Wednesday following windstorm

PSE estimates that over 235,000 customers lost power and have had it restored since the start of western Washington’s ice storm, heavy rain, and high winds last week. There are just a little over 100 customers who are still without power as of Thursday morning.

No other utility companies are reporting major outages at this time.

Wednesday’s high winds took out a transmission line, cutting power from just east of Issaquah to just west of Snoqualmie Pass.

“We know outages are frustrating and disruptive to holiday and year-end plans – especially for customers who have dealt with lengthy or repeated outages throughout the recent series of storms,” PSE said in a Wednesday morning news release. “We appreciate your patience as we work around the clock to respond to outages with safety as our top priority.”