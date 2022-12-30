Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Revisiting KTTH’s top blogs of 2022

Dec 30, 2022, 11:20 AM
(Photo courtesy of Jonathan Choe) Clover Park School Board meeting Yellow Butterfly Coffee (The Jason Rantz Show) It sure seems fitting that the Space Needle looks like the current state of Seattle, explains Jason Rantz. (Getty Images/Jason Rantz) New signage is installed Dec. 30 at UW Medical Center – Northwest in Seattle. (Randy Carnell/UW Medicine)
KTTH staff's Profile Picture BY
The team that brings you KTTH

It’s been an interesting year so far at MyNorthwest, and to round out the rest of the year, we are bringing you a recap of some of KTTH’s top blogs of 2022.

1. Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it (August 1, 2022)

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision.

City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby businesses. Activists, socialist city councilwoman Tammy Morales, and staff at The Seattle Times complained this move was taken “during a heatwave.” Apparently, you’re supposed to keep vulnerable people outside to suffer in the scorching heat, rather than bring them into air conditioning, offering them access to electricity and clean, running water.

2. Rantz: WA schools adopt race-based discipline, white students to get harsher punishment (March 21, 2022)

A Washington school board butted heads over a new student discipline policy that considers a student’s race before deciding on a punishment.

The Clover Park School District debated its new “culturally responsive” student discipline policy. It means student discipline would not be consistent based on conduct. Instead, a school considers a student’s race and background. It would likely offer harsher punishments to white students, even if the conduct is identical to that of a Black or Hispanic student.

3. ‘I’m not moving, and I’ve got guns’: Drug dealer stakes claim to Seattle business (September 15, 2022)

Robert, the owner of Yellow Butterfly Coffee in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood, feared for his life last Monday and again Thursday when a suspected drug dealer refused to move from his preferred spot on 3rd Ave.

The man sold drugs outside the coffee shop for about five years. Robert finally had enough and asked him to move someplace else.

4. Rantz: Space Needle turned into syringe with new paint job (May 8, 2022)

To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Space Needle, the icon’s roof returned to its signature orange hue. The color has taken on new meaning.

Uhm, the Space Needle now looks like the many syringes littering city streets and sidewalks around the Seattle Center.

5. Rantz: Despite ‘concerning’ transgender study, UW kept quiet because of positive coverage (August 23, 2022)

A University of Washington study, in partnership with Seattle Children’s Hospital, claimed gender-affirming care via puberty blockers leads to positive mental health outcomes for transgender teen patients. That characterization, however, was false, forcing substantial edits to the materials used to promote the study and prompting UW to cease promoting the research.

Despite all that, the UW communications staff chose not to proactively respond to “some pretty concerning claims” about the study because it had already received glowing media coverage, according to emails exclusively obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH.

Thank you so much for reading, from everyone at the MyNorthwest team, and we will see you in the New Year.

KTTH Opinion

Mexi-Fries...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Taco Time went woke, dropped Mexi-Fries name after faux anger

Taco Time's iconic Mexi-Fries couldn't withstand Seattle's wokeness. The fast-food institution stealthily ditched the name recently.
10 days ago
musk...
Bryan Suits

Suits: Elon Musk polls Twitter users on whether he should resign

Elon Musk has now released a poll asking users whether or not he should step down as the social media platform's chief executive.
12 days ago
inslee...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Gov. Inslee will use homelessness to push for income tax

He argues Washingtonians don't need it because our state economy is "the envy of the U.S." due to the "gangbuster industries doing very, very well.”
13 days ago
stolen car...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: WA Dems responsible as 41,330 cars stolen, now try to ban police traffic stops

The stolen cars are often used in smash-and-grab crimes as criminals take advantage of defunded, demoralized, and understaffed police departments.
17 days ago
Football investigation...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Investigation found no n-word slurs at football game, some media keep misleading

An independent investigation into allegations that the n-word was said at a football game in Stanwood suggests none of this happened.
18 days ago
inflation...
Bryan Suits

Suits: An inventive way to save money on food amidst inflation

The rate that inflation is increasing at a lower rate than was previously expected, with a possible glimmer of hope for those struggling.
18 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Revisiting KTTH’s top blogs of 2022