The M's set the bar in the biggest sports stories of the year

Dec 30, 2022, 2:28 PM | Updated: 2:58 pm
Legendary sports writer John Clayton. (Getty Images) QB Russell Wilson joins the Denver Broncos. (Getty Images) D.K. Metcalf vs. the San Francisco 49ers. Mariners
It’s been a big year for Seattle sports fans. The Mariners made it to the playoffs. Gino Smith’s breakout year with the Seahawks. The Huskies football team won the Alamo Bowl.

Now let’s take a look at what you guys were reading on Seattle Sports.

1. How to listen to Mariners radio broadcasts from Seattle Sports Station 710 (April 8, 2022)

As the Mariners entered the playoffs in the spring, more people than ever wanted to listen to the games on Seattle Sports 710, but some of you weren’t in the best geographical position to do so.

Seattle Sports provided a stream so those of you could listen to the games without paying for an extra service.

The deeper the Mariners went into the playoffs, the more of you wanted to listen.

We were happy to provide the service and look forward to allowing you to listen to Mariners regular and postseason games in the future.

2. Heaps: How blockbuster WR trade impacts Seahawks, DK Metcalf (March 21, 2022)

The Seahawks locked up veteran wideout Tyler Lockett last offseason to the tune of a four-year, $69 million extension, but they had yet to extend DK Metcalf, who is just 24 years old and entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract.

Many of you were interested in whether the Seahawks were likely to make a serious play for Metcalf.

It turns out we were with a 3-year extension with Seattle Seahawks. The $72 million deal guarantees the receiver $58.2 million and a $30 million signing bonus.

3. Salk: Why Russell Wilson gave Broncos a break he wouldn’t have given Seahawks (September 2, 2022)

He said it wasn’t about money even though $245 million ain’t too shabby.

No, Russell Wilson left Seattle to win Super Bowls. Oh, and there was control. He wanted more control in the development of the offense.

Now, as it turns out he would have had a better chance of winning a Super Bowl had he stayed here. He has control and a vault full of cash, but the jury’s out about winning championships.

4. Clayton: Seahawks’ chances of bouncing back in 2022 just got better (January 24, 2022)

Just two months after writing this story, John Clayton, 67, would unexpectedly pass away leaving the football world stunned.

His article about the Seahawks’ chances in the 2022-23 season proved to be prophetic.

Despite sputtering of late, the Hawks still have a chance to make the playoffs this season and, this, after losing their star quarterback.

5. Salk: Making sense of Richard Sherman comments on Seahawks and their fans (February 1, 2022)

There’s no doubt that All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman was one of the keys to the Seahawks winning their one and only Super Bowl.

There’s also no doubt that he is usually entertaining.

But, in his analysis, Salk gives us some insight into Sherm’s thinking and it’s not always clear.

What is clear, is that it’s going to be an interesting sports year for Seattle’s teams coming up.

Will the Hawks make the playoffs? Will the Mariners be even better than last year? Can the Kraken continue the turnaround?

It’s worth staying close to Seattle Sports to find out.

 

