LOCAL NEWS

Seattle Police investigate road rage shooting near Riverview

Jan 1, 2023, 7:28 AM
A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center early Saturday morning after a shooting in a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle.
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center early Saturday morning after a shooting in a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle.

Seattle police report they responded to several shots fired at 2:39 am. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest.

Seattle Police hunt for suspect after 61-year-old stabbed in Pioneer Square

After arriving, the officers found a man with a gun shot wound to his lower back. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to call them on their SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Seattle Police investigate road rage shooting near Riverview