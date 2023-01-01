Seattle Police investigate road rage shooting near Riverview

A man was transported to Harborview Medical Center early Saturday morning after a shooting in a road rage incident near the Riverview neighborhood in Seattle.

Seattle police report they responded to several shots fired at 2:39 am. near the entrance of the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Way Southwest.

After arriving, the officers found a man with a gun shot wound to his lower back. He was then taken to the hospital.

Police ask anyone with information to call them on their SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.