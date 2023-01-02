LOCAL NEWS
Man killed in early morning crash on I-5 in Tukwila
Jan 2, 2023, 5:46 AM | Updated: 6:35 am
The Washington State Patrol is investigating after a man was killed in a crash on Interstate 5 in Tukwila early Sunday morning.
The crash happened just before 3 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway at the State Route 599 interchange.
Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO
A 33-year-old male driver stepped out of his car after he rear-ended another vehicle. He was then struck and killed by a third vehicle.
Multiple lanes of the roadway were closed for about four hours while authorities responded to the scene.
On I-5 northbound at SR 599 there is a collision blocking the 2 right lanes.
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) January 1, 2023