Hundreds participate in Polar Bear Plunge at Alki Beach to kick off the new year

Hundreds of people got a brisk start to 2023 as they participated in the annual Alki Polar Bear Plunge on New Year’s Day.

At the event, participants jumped into the chilly waters at Alki Beach to wash off the old and bring in the new for a fresh start to the year.

“I think we started in 2016 … then we recruited our nephew, and then my husband, so now we’re a whole gang coming out every year,” said Christel Lafollette. “I love it; it’s so much fun.”

It was Rafael Higuera’s first time attending — he didn’t learn about the event until the night before but says it was a great way for him to start off the year and try something new.

“I wasn’t expecting to see this many people … it was very energetic to see everyone jump in at the same time,” said Higuera.

It was just one of many polar plunges held across the country and the world to kick off the new year.

