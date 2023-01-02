Where to get rid of your Christmas tree with help from the City of Seattle

If you’re looking to get rid of your Christmas tree, the City of Seattle is here to help, as Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) invites residents to put their trees or bundled greens next to their bins on their collection day.

According to King County’s Holiday Tree Recycling guide, recycling your holiday tree tends to be cheaper than disposing of it. It’s also better for the environment.

Trees must be cut into sections four feet or smaller, and all decorations, including lights and tinsel, must be removed. Apartment residents may place two trees next to each food and yard waste cart on each collection day.

Curley: Is it okay to keep your Christmas tree up until March?

This is a part of the city’s effort to increase the amount of Christmas decorations and other holiday waste that gets recycled and disposed of properly.

“Composting Christmas trees is just the beginning when it comes to holiday recycling. Many common holiday items can be recycled or reused,” SPU said in a release. “Customers can find out how to cut down on the amount of holiday waste that ends up in the landfill by checking SPU’s Where Does It Go Tool.”

You can also drop off up to three trees per vehicle at SPU’s North or South transfer stations.

Either option is free through Jan. 31.

A guide from King County Solid Waste Division includes some of the other areas and facilities throughout the county that offer tree recycling services.