2023 – The light has just begun, Seattle days are getting longer

It was a challenging holiday season for many of us.

We lost a good friend and colleague in Dori Monson.

There seemed to be many prominent passings as the year faded away.

The winter rain, sleet, snow, and ice canceled many holiday plans.

But we made it through, and the days are getting longer.

Nothing can dim the light that shines from within.”

— Maya Angelou

We send you into the new year with the winter lights from the Tulalip Casino in Marysville.

We wish you a very successful 2023.