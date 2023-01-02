21-year-old snowmobiler from Washington killed in large avalanche in southern Montana

A snowmobiler from Washington died on Saturday after he was buried in a large avalanche near Cooke City, Montana.

The 21-year-old was snowmobiling uphill with his 17-year-old brother on adjacent slopes when the avalanche occurred, according to the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The older brother was climbing a steeper slope when he triggered the avalanche and was swept about 600 feet.

Another group of snowmobilers began to search for the man a few minutes later after they saw a buried snowmobile. One rider from that group went into Cooke City to alert search and rescue.

The buried rider, who was covered in five feet of snow, was located with a probe line about an hour later.

He was unable to be revived at the site.

He was wearing an avalanche airbag pack, but it was not deployed, according to GNFAC.

The man and his brother both had shovels and probes, but neither was wearing an avalanche beacon.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends, and those involved,” said the GNFAC in a statement.

The names of both riders have not yet been released.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO