Former AG McKenna talks legal complications with Idaho slayer extradition

As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released.

In a press release sent Tuesday, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said it would no longer be communicating any further details about the killings, the suspect, or his history.

MPD cited a recent “non-dissemination” order from Latah County Judge Megan Marshall, which requires the department to cease sharing information with the public or the press.

So why limit discussion prior to the trial?

“The judge issued a gag order because she’s very concerned about guaranteeing a free trial in this case,” said former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna. “Given the notoriety, this intense publicity around the four murders, the fact that parents were speaking out and that people around the case were speaking out before this arrest was made, I think she has a legitimate concern that a fair trial could be harder if people involved in the case continue to discuss it publicly.”

When asked if it was only a matter of preserving an impartial jury, McKenna said it’s broader than that.

“[It’s] the idea that the entire system needs to maintain an appearance of fairness and not to have reached a conclusion before the legal process has worked its way all the way through,” he said.

The court order applies to virtually everyone with direct knowledge of the case, including all investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting and defense attorneys. McKenna said the scope is unusual, but not unprecedented.

“Even they can speak about the case if they limit their comments to the public record,” McKenna said, referring to those named in the order. “In fact, the probable cause affidavit, which lays out the case against Kohberger, will likely become public. And they would be able to talk about that affidavit, but only about what’s in it.”

Officials said Kohberger will be served with an arrest warrant for four counts of first-degree murder upon his return to Idaho, which is expected by mid-January. Police have declined to share further details about his arrival in the state, citing security reasons.

It’s unclear when Kohberger’s initial court appearance will take place.

