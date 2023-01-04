Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Former AG McKenna talks legal complications with Idaho slayer extradition

Jan 4, 2023, 1:20 PM | Updated: 3:02 pm
complications...

Bryan Kohberger, facing first-degree murder charges in the deaths of four University of Idaho students last fall, is taken by sheriff's deputies from the Monroe County Courthouse in Stroudsburg, Pa., Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. (Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)

(Steven M. Falk/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

As 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger is extradited back to Idaho to stand trial in the murders of four University of Idaho students, a new court order means more complications, with news on the case likely to only come after future court proceedings and documents are released.

In a press release sent Tuesday, the Moscow Police Department (MPD) said it would no longer be communicating any further details about the killings, the suspect, or his history.

Legal, DNA experts weigh in on future of University of Idaho murders case

MPD cited a recent “non-dissemination” order from Latah County Judge Megan Marshall, which requires the department to cease sharing information with the public or the press.

So why limit discussion prior to the trial?

“The judge issued a gag order because she’s very concerned about guaranteeing a free trial in this case,” said former Washington State Attorney General Rob McKenna. “Given the notoriety, this intense publicity around the four murders, the fact that parents were speaking out and that people around the case were speaking out before this arrest was made, I think she has a legitimate concern that a fair trial could be harder if people involved in the case continue to discuss it publicly.”

When asked if it was only a matter of preserving an impartial jury, McKenna said it’s broader than that.

“[It’s] the idea that the entire system needs to maintain an appearance of fairness and not to have reached a conclusion before the legal process has worked its way all the way through,” he said.

The court order applies to virtually everyone with direct knowledge of the case, including all investigators, law enforcement personnel, attorneys, and agents of the prosecuting and defense attorneys. McKenna said the scope is unusual, but not unprecedented.

Officials investigate possible arson at Shoreline restaurant

“Even they can speak about the case if they limit their comments to the public record,” McKenna said, referring to those named in the order. “In fact, the probable cause affidavit, which lays out the case against Kohberger, will likely become public. And they would be able to talk about that affidavit, but only about what’s in it.”

Officials said Kohberger will be served with an arrest warrant for four counts of first-degree murder upon his return to Idaho, which is expected by mid-January. Police have declined to share further details about his arrival in the state, citing security reasons.

It’s unclear when Kohberger’s initial court appearance will take place.

Follow Sam Campbell on Twitter or email him here

Local News

pipe bomb...
Sam Campbell

Court docs: SoDo pipe bomb suspect well known to building staff

A man accused of placing a pipe bomb in a SoDo office building parking garage had a history of criminal convictions and three active warrants
18 hours ago
lake union...
Frank Sumrall

Police investigating body discovered at south end of Lake Union

The Seattle Police Harbor Unit recovered the body of a deceased man from the south end of Lake Union on Wednesday.
18 hours ago
substations...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Attacks at Pierce County substations motivated by robbery, not politics

A burglary, not a political statement, is why two Puyallup men damaged four electrical substations in Pierce County.
18 hours ago
west seattle...
L.B. Gilbert

Repairs continue on West Seattle Low Bridge after ice storm

Engineers and technical experts with the Seattle Department of Transportation have been at the West Seattle Low Bridge every day.
18 hours ago
Seattle wind...
Bill Kaczaraba

Downed trees, power outages likely as wind sweeps through Puget Sound

Wind is coming to Puget Sound late Wednesday, strong enough to down trees and cause power outages, with gusts of 50 to 60 mph likely.
18 hours ago
arrest seattle assault...
L.B. Gilbert

Man barricaded himself in Mill Creek home after assault, SWAT negotiating

Deputies with the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office are responding to an assault in Mill Creek, where a suspect is negotiating with members of the SWAT team
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Former AG McKenna talks legal complications with Idaho slayer extradition