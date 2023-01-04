Close
Enter to win tickets to the 2023 Seattle Boat Show

Jan 4, 2023, 1:53 PM | Updated: Jan 5, 2023, 1:16 pm
...

Enter to win six tickets to the Seattle Boat Show happening February 3th – 11th, 2023, at Lumen Field Events Center and Bell Harbor Marina. It’s the West Coast’s largest display of boats, gadgets, gear and accessories. Presented by “Port of Seattle” and “Union Marine” at Lumen Field Event Center and afloat at Bell Harbor Marina! Featuring fun family activities and attractions, and dozens of free fishing, boating, and sailing seminars. For tickets, promotions, and parking information, visit SeattleBoatShow.com.

Contest winner will need to abide by any venue safety requirements.

Enter the sweepstakes below starting Monday, January 9th, 2023 through Sunday, January 15th, 2023.

