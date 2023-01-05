Close
LOCAL NEWS

Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car

Jan 5, 2023, 6:16 AM
(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)...
(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
(Pierce County Sheriff's Department)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering its windows and no license plates parked at 20th Street East and 88th Avenue East in Edgewood since 5 a.m.

When deputies arrived, they saw the driver of the car passed out inside. The man suddenly woke up and sped away in the car.

Deputies said the man drove through multiple yards before coming to a stop after several minutes. Deputies tried getting the man out of the car, but he refused to comply.

The man took off again in the car, ramming a Milton police patrol car and driving over spike strips as he tried to get away. The man drove eastbound on Valley Avenue, cut through the Puyallup Recreation Center parking lot, and into a grassy area before getting out of the car and running away.

Pierce County sheriff’s deputies and officers with neighboring agencies set up a perimeter. A Tacoma PD K9 unit and Washington State Patrol airplane also responded to track the suspect.

The WSP airplane found the suspect in a wooded area and led the K9 to his location, where he was arrested.

The sheriff’s department said a records check revealed the Range Rover was stolen.

The 30-year-old man was transported to an area hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the arrest. Once he is cleared by medical staff, he will be booked into jail on suspicion of first-degree assault, eluding, and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car