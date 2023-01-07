Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

1 arrested after road rage shooting in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood

Jan 7, 2023, 7:15 AM | Updated: 7:46 am
road rage shooting...
A man was arrested Friday after an alleged road rage shooting that left one person injured in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced. (Courtesy of KIRO 7 News)
(Courtesy of KIRO 7 News)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

A man was arrested Friday after an alleged road rage shooting that left one person injured in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood, the Seattle Police Department announced.

According to SPD, officers were called to a shooting near the intersection of Northeast 125th Street and 10th Avenue East on Friday afternoon. When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The man told police that he and a friend were driving when a car sped up beside them and fired one shot, hitting the victim in his chest. The man was treated at the scene by Seattle Fire Department medics and later taken to an area hospital.

SPD officers found the shooter at a different location and took him into custody without incident.

The shooter told police that he felt threatened by the two people in the car, so he shot at their car and then left the area.

Officers seized the shooter’s gun. He was later booked into the King County Jail for assault and drive-by shooting.

Local News

stabbed...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Seattle man arrested after allegedly running over suspected thief with ATV several times

A Seattle man was arrested Friday after allegedly driving an all-terrain vehicle several times over a burglary suspect in Georgetown.
2 days ago
Cash business...
Nicole Jennings

King County Councilmember wants to require businesses to accept cash

Many businesses have switched to taking cards only, but a King County Council measure would require some businesses to accept cash payments.
2 days ago
arrested...
L.B. Gilbert

Five teens arrested for Ballard robbery, leading police on chase

Seattle Police arrested five teen boys for an alleged robbery of a man in Ballard and fleeing to The Commons Mall in Federal Way.
2 days ago
south park homeowners...
Sam Campbell

South Park homeowners get more help from city after recent flooding

The City of Seattle has brought in more resources to help South Park homeowners after their houses were flooded with feet of water.
2 days ago
Sumatran tiger...
Bill Kaczaraba

Sumatran tiger makes debut at Tacoma Point Defiance Zoo

An 11-year-old, 286-pound, male Sumatran tiger named Sanjiv his debut Friday at the Tacoma Point Defiance Zoo.
2 days ago
comet...
Bill Kaczaraba

Scientists: Comet will soon be seen across Washington skies

A comet, potentially bright enough to be seen by the naked eye across the skies of Washington state, is coming this February.
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
1 arrested after road rage shooting in Seattle’s Pinehurst neighborhood