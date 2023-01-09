Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights

A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike.

Glacier Northwest is a ready-mix concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete mixing in the trucks.

The company argues that it was unable to deliver the cement because there were no drivers, and some of the cement had already hardened. Glacier wanted the union to pay for damages.

The case, Glacier Northwest v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local Union 174, will be argued Tuesday. Glacier is saying that the union committed “sabotage” in calling a strike at a time that would lead to property damage.

Glacier alleged that the Teamsters chose to start the strike after loading the cement into trucks because it would cost money to deal with undelivered cement. It sued the National Relations Labor Board (NLRB) for damages.

The union said that Glacier’s lawsuit was in retaliation for the strike.

The NLRB is the entity that determines whether union conduct is protected by federal law or not.

Glacier argued the Teamsters’ conduct was not protected by the NLRA. Second, it argues that the state’s interest in curbing intentional property destruction should still proceed.

The company said that if the Supreme Court dismisses its lawsuit, the federal government will have effectively “taken” the value of the damage to its concrete without compensation.

This case also marks another possibility that the court will overturn long-standing precedent and make it harder for workers to organize unions and collectively bargain.

If the court decides the case in Glacier’s favor, it will be overturning decades of federal labor law preemption doctrine. It will follow a string of cases over the past few years in which the court has reinterpreted precedent to limit the protection of the NLRB.

The impact on the right to strike if the union loses may also be significant. The Supreme Court has long recognized how central the right to strike is in protecting workers’ bargaining power. If employers have more room to argue that a strike has caused economic damage, that right will be weakened.