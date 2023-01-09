Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights

Jan 9, 2023, 12:20 PM
union rights...
A cement mixer truck is reflected on the window of a advertising retail space. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A Seattle lawsuit is being heard before the Supreme Court, which could change union rights when they strike.

Glacier Northwest is a ready-mix concrete company in Seattle. When its drivers decided to go on strike, they would load their trucks with cement, drive their vehicles to company headquarters, then walk off the job with concrete mixing in the trucks.

The company argues that it was unable to deliver the cement because there were no drivers, and some of the cement had already hardened. Glacier wanted the union to pay for damages.

The case, Glacier Northwest v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local Union 174, will be argued Tuesday. Glacier is saying that the union committed “sabotage” in calling a strike at a time that would lead to property damage.

Glacier alleged that the Teamsters chose to start the strike after loading the cement into trucks because it would cost money to deal with undelivered cement. It sued the National Relations Labor Board (NLRB) for damages.

Teamsters reach agreement with concrete suppliers after nearly 1 year of negotiations

The union said that Glacier’s lawsuit was in retaliation for the strike.

The NLRB is the entity that determines whether union conduct is protected by federal law or not.

Glacier argued the Teamsters’ conduct was not protected by the NLRA. Second, it argues that the state’s interest in curbing intentional property destruction should still proceed.

The company said that if the Supreme Court dismisses its lawsuit, the federal government will have effectively “taken” the value of the damage to its concrete without compensation.

This case also marks another possibility that the court will overturn long-standing precedent and make it harder for workers to organize unions and collectively bargain.

If the court decides the case in Glacier’s favor, it will be overturning decades of federal labor law preemption doctrine. It will follow a string of cases over the past few years in which the court has reinterpreted precedent to limit the protection of the NLRB.

The impact on the right to strike if the union loses may also be significant. The Supreme Court has long recognized how central the right to strike is in protecting workers’ bargaining power. If employers have more room to argue that a strike has caused economic damage, that right will be weakened.

Local News

police...
Frank Sumrall

West Seattle man arrested after loading blanket-wrapped body into SUV

After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence, the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
13 hours ago
mental health...
L.B. Gilbert

Seattle Public Schools sue social media over youth mental health crisis

SPS has filed a lawsuit in U.S. District Court alleging that social media companies have been part of a mental health crisis.
13 hours ago
fallen tree...
L.B. Gilbert

Person killed by fallen tree during windstorm east of Seattle

Crews are working to save a person after a tree fell on top of them in Fall City early Monday morning, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.
13 hours ago
pierce county airport...
Bill Kaczaraba

Opponents of Pierce County airport to gather this Friday

The opening salvos against building a major airport in Pierce County will happen this week. A town hall is scheduled for this Friday
13 hours ago
west seattle...
L.B. Gilbert

SDOT, KC Metro offer free transit during West Seattle Low Bridge closure

With the closure of the West Seattle Low Bridge, SDOT and King County Metro announced they will offer temporary free transit.
13 hours ago
abortion Capital gains tax Olympia meeting legislature abortion...
Lisa Bauman, Associated Press

Washington state’s legislative session starting Monday

Washington state legislative leaders appeared largely aligned with Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in citing homelessness and a significant housing shortage
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Work at Zum Services...

Seattle Public Schools announces three-year contract with Zum

Seattle Public Schools just announced a three-year contract with a brand-new company to the Pacific Northwest to assist with their student transportation: Zum.
Lawsuit by Seattle company could change union rights