Train in SODO derailed, crashed into power station

South Spokane Street in South Seattle is all clear after portions of a train derailed and collided with a power station Monday night.

The slow-moving train heading to West Seattle crashed near the intersection of Colorado Avenue S and S Spokane Street at about 8 p.m., according to Seattle Fire.

“As the train derailed, it collided with a power station, causing downed electrical wires,” reads a tweet from SFD.

@SEACityLight is working to safely remove the downed wires. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

No one was hurt, but both directions of S Spokane Street were blocked for several hours and reopened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Seattle police are investigating.