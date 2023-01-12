Close
LOCAL NEWS

Atmospheric river expected to impact Puget Sound on Thursday

Jan 11, 2023, 4:14 PM
soaker...
Rain is likely to cause traffic problems on Thursday. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
(Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

You know that sound you hear when it is raining hard, and you’re sitting in your home or office? You are going to hear that sound on Thursday.

“It will be a real soaker,” KIRO Newsradio meteorologist Ted Buehner said. “I expect 1-3 inches of rain in the lowlands with the possibility of ten inches of snow in the Cascades.”

Ted said the soil is already saturated and the new rain will increase landslide risks. “Especially on steep slopes like in West Seattle, Magnolia, and the rail line from Edmonds to Mukilteo.”

The National Weather Service in Seattle reports the rain will begin Wednesday night and go through early Friday.

The cause of all this is “a large area of low pressure … pushing more atmospheric river moisture into California. That low will rotate around a wave that will move the atmospheric river into our area starting tonight,” reports KIRO 7 meteorologist Nick Allard. “Once it starts, we can expect rain to last through a good part of Friday, with Thursday being the heaviest rain day.”

Northern California sees more rain while the south dries out

Nick also said that this soaker will probably bring some urban flooding “where rainwater cannot drain quickly enough.

“The Skokomish River in Mason County will be in flood stage (as it has been for much of the last week), but the Cascades rivers – while running high – will probably only reach minor flood stage or stay below flood stage into the weekend,” Nick continued. “Any eastward shift of the projected band of heavy rain over the Olympic Peninsula would change that river flooding forecast.”

Ted says the forecast will calm down on Friday, but not before dropping heavy snow above 6-7,000 feet in the mountains.

“This will create the possibility for avalanche’s in the North Cascades,” Ted said. “Mountain snowpack will soak up most of the rain in the mountains meaning no flood risk is likely from the mountain tributaries.”

The entire West Coast will continue to be impacted. “California won’t get as much rain as last week, but because it’s all accumulating, things are going to be bad again,” Ted said.

Weather returns to normal over the weekend, but there’s a large weather system off the coast of Japan looming for the future.

Meteorologists Ted Buehner and KIRO 7’s Nick Allard contributed to this story.

