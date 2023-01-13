Eastbound SR 520 partially closed again for construction

State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue.

The closure starts on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The closure is just for the eastbound lanes of SR 520, between I-5 and 92nd Ave. NE.

SR 520’s Evergreen Point Floating Bridge fully closed this weekend

🚧TOMORROW NIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING🚧

EB 520 from Montlake to 92nd Ave will close while crews pour concrete.

WB 520 and the trail will remain open! pic.twitter.com/JgZzkior2W — SR 520 (@wsdot_520) January 12, 2023

The floating bridge closed in both directions last weekend as well, so crews could place girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for a new eastbound bridge.

During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 90, especially before and after Sunday’s Seahawks game at 1:30 p.m.