LOCAL NEWS
Eastbound SR 520 partially closed again for construction
State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue.
The closure starts on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The closure is just for the eastbound lanes of SR 520, between I-5 and 92nd Ave. NE.
SR 520’s Evergreen Point Floating Bridge fully closed this weekend
🚧TOMORROW NIGHT TO SUNDAY MORNING🚧
EB 520 from Montlake to 92nd Ave will close while crews pour concrete.
WB 520 and the trail will remain open! pic.twitter.com/JgZzkior2W
— SR 520 (@wsdot_520) January 12, 2023
The floating bridge closed in both directions last weekend as well, so crews could place girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for a new eastbound bridge.
During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 90, especially before and after Sunday’s Seahawks game at 1:30 p.m.