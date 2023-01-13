Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Eastbound SR 520 partially closed again for construction

Jan 13, 2023, 8:31 AM | Updated: 9:59 am
sr 520...
Photo from Sam Campbell
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

State Route 520, including the Governor Albert D. Rosellini Bridge over Lake Washington, will be closed over the weekend from Interstate 5 to 92nd NE Street in Bellevue.

The closure starts on Friday, Jan. 13 at 11 p.m. and lasts until 7 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15. The closure is just for the eastbound lanes of SR 520, between I-5 and 92nd Ave. NE.

SR 520’s Evergreen Point Floating Bridge fully closed this weekend

The floating bridge closed in both directions last weekend as well, so crews could place girders for the Montlake lid and pour concrete for a new eastbound bridge.

During the closure, drivers should expect heavy traffic on Interstate 90, especially before and after Sunday’s Seahawks game at 1:30 p.m.

Local News

flood insurance disaster...
Lisa Brooks

Biden issues disaster declaration for November storms

Areas of the state impacted by last November's severe winter storm are now eligible to receive federal assistance.
10 hours ago
pipe bomb...
Sam Campbell

SoDo suspect who put pipe bomb in parking garage charged

A man accused of placing a pipe bomb in a SoDo office building parking garage had a history of criminal convictions and three active warrants
10 hours ago
Bryan Kohberger listens during a status hearing in a courtroom in Moscow, Idaho on Thursday, Jan. 1...
Rebecca Boone, Associated Press

What’s known, what’s next in Idaho stabbing case

The criminal case against a man accused of stabbing to death four University of Idaho students last November is underway
10 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

Bellevue sues school in connection with landslide that wiped out Somerset home

After a water main break and subsequent landslide knocked a house off its foundation, causing it to partially collapse in Bellevue’s Somerset neighborhood last year, the city of Bellevue is now suing
10 hours ago
arrest seattle assault...
Associated Press

Sheriff’s deputy won’t be charged in death of police officer

A sheriff’s deputy in Washington state who mistakenly shot and killed an off-duty police officer will not face criminal charges.
10 hours ago
Photo from KIRO 7...
Niku Kazori, KIRO 7 News

Preparations underway for Lunar New Year celebration at Bellevue Square

For 12 years, the Lunar New Year celebration has been kicking off at Bellevue Square, but it went virtual in the past few years because of the pandemic.
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Eastbound SR 520 partially closed again for construction