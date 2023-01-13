Child found in Everett, police looking to reunite with family

Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office has found a child and is working to reunite him with his family.

The child was found near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett.

FOUND CHILD: Deputies located a child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way in south Everett. He is non verbal and deputies have checked all the nearby schools with no luck. If you can identify him please call 911. pic.twitter.com/1RnlnYiiWl — snocosheriff (@SnoCoSheriff) January 13, 2023



Officers say that he is non-verbal and have not been able to identify him with any nearby schools.

If you can identify him, you are asked to call 911.