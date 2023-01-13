Close
LOCAL NEWS

West Seattle Low Bridge reopens Friday afternoon

Jan 13, 2023, 12:27 PM | Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 9:28 am
repairs...
Photo from SDOT
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Seattle Department of Transportation has completed its repairs on the West Seattle Low bridge, and it will be reopening the afternoon of Friday, Jan 13.

Following successful repairs and testing of the Spokane Street Swing Bridge, crews have already begun removing fencing and traffic control equipment around the bridge and expect to finish removing signs and barricades by 2 p.m.

Repairs continue on West Seattle Low Bridge after ice storm

“While we expect the reopened bridge to operate safely and effectively, if issues arise with the newly installed equipment, we are even better prepared,” SDOT said in their announcement of the reopening. “And don’t forget, we have more work planned this year as part of the Spokane St Swing Bridge Rehabilitation Program. We’ll continue to share updates about upcoming work and closures.”

SDOT will be removing the temporary bike detour on the bridge Saturday, Jan 14, and the free bus and water taxi trips offered due to the closure are expiring at 2 p.m.

Keep an eye on SDOT Twitter for a notification when the bridge is reopened.

