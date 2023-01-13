Close
LOCAL NEWS

Seattle man shot when asked for a cigarette

Jan 13, 2023, 1:08 PM | Updated: 4:12 pm
(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
(Photo by Bill Kaczaraba)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A man walking in the 200 block of 20th Avenue South near Pratt Park in Seattle was shot when he was asked for a cigarette.

Seattle Police reported they contacted a 19-year-old man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand just after midnight when he walked into Harborview Medical Center.

The male victim reported being driven to the hospital from where the shooting occurred.

Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours

According to the victim, a man walked up to him, asking if he had a cigarette. When he said no, the man then asked what else the victim had on him as he pulled out a black handgun. Seeing the gun, the victim shoved the suspect and ran.

The victim heard two gunshots and dove to the ground, knocking himself unconscious in the process. He woke to find his shoes were missing.

Police searched near Pratt Park, but did not locate the shooting scene or any possible suspects.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to this case, please call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

