Lawmakers meet to discuss Washington’s dire blood supply as shortages continue

The American Red Cross wants you to step up and donate blood, especially as shortages continue both in Washington and across the U.S.

“In the Seattle area, there is about 38%, so about 38% of the adult population can donate blood. Right now, according to the Red Cross, only 2 to 3% of those people are (donating),” said Juan Cotto, Government Affairs Director for Bloodworks Northwest.

On Friday morning, a coalition of Washington blood centers met with lawmakers to discuss the state’s dire blood supply.

“There’s an aging donor base, and then there’s a sheer lack of awareness,” said Cotto.

That, combined with less school blood drives due to the pandemic, has really been damaging.

According to Bloodworks Northwest, during the first year of the pandemic, donations from first-time donors dropped by 35,000, which they said largely consists of high school donors.

Advocates told lawmakers they believe a public service campaign directed at blood donations will help raise awareness. And since people as young as 16 can donate blood, they are asking for kids to be educated early on.

“We are hoping the legislature will consider an educational mandate requiring students to have a curriculum in sixth grade to learn about blood donations and the importance it plays in our healthcare system,” said Christina Melief with Bloodworks Northwest.

Blood centers would also like to see an advisory board on blood, organ and tissue collection.

The board would support the Department of Health and give policy feedback to the governor’s office.

The American Red Cross says if you recently got vaccinated there’s no waiting period, you can donate any time as long as you’re healthy and feeling well.

